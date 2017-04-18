Carrie Underwood surprises Mike Fishe...

Carrie Underwood surprises Mike Fisher by singing national anthem before hockey game

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

It's no secret who Carrie Underwood is rooting for in the National Hocky League's Stanley Cup playoffs - it's her husband Mike Fisher 's team, the Nashville Predators, and she had a big surprise for Mike before Monday night's overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. When Fisher, his teammates and the crowd rose for the singing of the national anthem, none other than Carrie stepped out to sing it .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Mon MostPharte 5
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Dalai Lama
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,207 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC