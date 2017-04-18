Carrie Underwood surprises Mike Fisher by singing national anthem before hockey game

It's no secret who Carrie Underwood is rooting for in the National Hocky League's Stanley Cup playoffs - it's her husband Mike Fisher 's team, the Nashville Predators, and she had a big surprise for Mike before Monday night's overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks. When Fisher, his teammates and the crowd rose for the singing of the national anthem, none other than Carrie stepped out to sing it .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.