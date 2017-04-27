Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley & Chris Young Celebrate the...

After sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks in Round 1 of the NHL playoffs, the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of Round 2 last night . Carrie Underwood-whose husband Mike Fisher is the Preds team captain-and longtime fans Dierks Bentley and Chris Young chimed in on Twitter after the Predators 4-3 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WORC-FM Worcester.