Capitals, Predators, Ducks open playoffs with wins
Thursday night saw underdogs winning on the road, as well as favorites taking care of business at home on day two of the NHL playoffs. An unlikely hero completed the Washington Capitals' comeback victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs to take a 1-0 series lead.
