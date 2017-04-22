Blackhawks vs. Predators live stream, Game 2

Pekka Rinne made 30 saves and is a flawless 59 of 59 so far this postseason, becoming the first goalie since 2010 with consecutive shutouts to open a playoff series after helping the Predators shut out the Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday . The Nashville Predators are the talk of the National Hockey League right now after opening a 2-0 series lead over the Chicago Blackhawks .

