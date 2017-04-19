Blackhawks Playoff Thoughts: If not for Coreya .

APRIL 17: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks a shot against Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 17: Corey Crawford #50 of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks a shot against Calle Jarnkrok #19 of the Nashville Predators in Game Three of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 17, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.