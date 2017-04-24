Blackhawks interested in undrafted free agent Victor Ejdsell, per report
The Chicago Blackhawks are among at least three NHL teams interested in undrafted free agent forward Victor Ejdsell, reports Swedish media outlet NWT.se. The Nashville Predators and Detroit Red Wings are also linked to the 21-year-old.
