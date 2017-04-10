Blackhawks Hope to Get Off to Good St...

Blackhawks Hope to Get Off to Good Start vs. Predators

The Blackhawks won four of five games against the Predators this season, and they're hoping to continue that trend when the teams meet in Game 1 Thursday. Thursday is the day that Chicago Blackhawks fans have been waiting for all season, as the Stanley Cup Playoffs will finally get underway against the Nashville Predators.

