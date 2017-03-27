Blackhawks Clinch Central Division Title

Blackhawks Clinch Central Division Title

For the third time in Joel Quenneville's tenure with the team, the Chicago Blackhawks are Central Division champions For the first time since 2013, the Chicago Blackhawks are Central Division champions as they clinched the title on Saturday afternoon. The division title comes courtesy of the Minnesota Wild, who lost to the Nashville Predators in an afternoon game at Bridgestone Arena.

