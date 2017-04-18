Blackhawks, Blue Jackets look to stave off elimination

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford looks up at the scoreboard as Nashville Predators players celebrate a goal by Filip Forsberg during the third period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators won 3-2 in overtime to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

