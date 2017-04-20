2017 NHL playoffs closing in on overtime record
Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pT7as7 St Louis Blues congratulate St Louis Blues forward Magnus Paajarvi after his game-winning goal in overtime against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5. The goal sent the Blues to the second round to face the Nashville Predators. The 16 overtime games are only one short of the first-round record set in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Sun
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC