The Four Horsemen
So this was a discussion in a previous thread, and had a friend work up a wallpaper with some of the better pictures I could find online of our favorite defensemen. Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: The Four Horsemen - Link to save the image if you wish, friend made it 3840x2160 for 4k desktop wallpaper, should work great for lower resolutions too.
