Sports | Johnston's Acciari Scores 1st Career NHL Goal - See it Here
Johnston native and former Providence College hockey star Noel Acciari scored his first career NHL goal in the Bruins game against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. With Boston up 2-1 in the third, Acciari took a backhand pass from Riley Nash and put it over the shoulder of Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne to extend the Bruins lead to 3-1.
