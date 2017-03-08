Sharks vs. Predators Preview: San Jos...

Sharks vs. Predators Preview: San Jose goes for three in a row

San Jose hosts Nashville at 1 p.m. in game two of a six-game homestand, its longest of the season, with an eye on snagging the season series from the Predators while also trying to make it three wins in a row. The Sharks are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 4-2 victory over the Capitals on Thursday.

