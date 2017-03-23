Rinne leads Predators past Flames 3-1

Calle Jarnkrok, Colton Sissons and Ryan Ellis scored, and Colin Wilson had two assists for Nashville, which has won five of six. Jarnkrok scored the game's first goal at 5:02 of the second period.

