Rask backstops Bruins to 4-1 win over Predators
Rask made 24 saves following a one-game absence and the Bruins beat the Nashville Predators 4-1, improving their playoff chances in the process. Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Noel Acciari and David Backes scored for the Bruins, who moved three points ahead of idle Tampa Bay for the second Eastern Conference wild card with six games remaining.
