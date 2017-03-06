Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been unleashed
Predators forward Filip Forsberg has been unleashed Forsberg started the season with two goals in 27 games. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2mxJMld "It was the kind of nickname you hope happens," said Predators senior vice president and advisor Gerry Helper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC