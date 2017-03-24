NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on March 23
Washington's T.J. Oshie scored the only goal during a shootout, and the Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday. Seth Jones of the Blue Jackets made it 1-0 before Dmitry Orlov got the equalizer for the Caps, who hung onto the top spot in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference with the win.
