NHL Playoff Picture 2017: Bracket Pre...

NHL Playoff Picture 2017: Bracket Predictions and Teams to Watch

It was a good night for the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as both teams inched closer to a spot in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs The Bruins stopped the red-hot Nashville Predators 4-1, and they increased their advantage for the No. 2 wild-card spot to three points over the idle Tampa Bay Lightning.

