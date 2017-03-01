News 29 Mins Ago The Latest: Predators get Parenteau from Devils

Nashville has made one final move at the trade deadline, trying to tweak a team that has piled up the NHL's third-most points since Jan. 1. The Predators have added forward P.A. Parenteau from the New Jersey Devils for the price of a sixth-round pick. Nashville adds an experienced forward in Parenteau, who is 33. He has played 483 career NHL games with Chicago, the Rangers, the Islanders, Colorado, Montreal, Toronto and New Jersey.

