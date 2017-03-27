Nashville Predators vs. New York Isla...

Nashville Predators vs. New York Islanders: Different Sides of the Bubble

The Nashville Predators will face the New York Islanders in Brooklyn tonight on the worst ice in the NHL. Winners of three straight, including a dominant 7-2 win over the San Jose Sharks , the Predators are in prime form with the playoffs quickly approaching.

