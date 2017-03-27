Matthews turns new Leaf in record book in win over Panthers
Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark 's 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season in host Toronto's 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night. James Reimer allowed two goals on 14 shots for the Panthers before he was knocked out of the game with an injury and replaced by Reto Berra, who finished with 10 saves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC