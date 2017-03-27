Matthews turns new Leaf in record book in win over Panthers

Auston Matthews broke Wendel Clark 's 31-year-old franchise rookie record with his 35th goal of the season in host Toronto's 3-2 win over Florida on Tuesday night. James Reimer allowed two goals on 14 shots for the Panthers before he was knocked out of the game with an injury and replaced by Reto Berra, who finished with 10 saves.

