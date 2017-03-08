Kings try to extend Predators' losing...

Kings try to extend Predators' losing streak

The Nashville Predators try to avoid a season-long four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Nashville enters the game seventh in the Western Conference standings, three points ahead of the St. Louis Blues and six points in front of the ninth-place Kings.

