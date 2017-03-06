Eyes on the Price: Sending a message ...

Eyes on the Price: Sending a message after defensive breakdowns

Fresh off their emotional 2-1 home victory over P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators on March 2, the Habs returned to Madison Square Garden on Saturday March 4, and thrashed the Rangers 4-1. Trade deadline acquisitions Dwight King, Andreas Martinsen, and Steve Ott all provided the physical presence that Marc Bergevin had hoped for, as his tweaked roster sent a message to their potential first round playoff opponents.

Chicago, IL

