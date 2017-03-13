DraftKings NHL Picks: March 13th Daily Top Plays

Feb 12, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Nashville Predators right wing James Neal celebrates with after a goal by center Calle Jarnkrok during the third period against the Dallas Stars at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Tonight's slate features eight games, with Nashville , Pittsburgh , and Calgary , holding the best projected team totals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fantasy CPR.