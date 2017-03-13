Chicago Blackhawks Roundtable: First-Round Opponents And Fights
We're getting down to the final few weeks of the NHL regular season, and it's time to try and picture who the Chicago Blackhawks will open the playoffs against The Stanley Cup Playoffs will be here before you know it for the Chicago Blackhawks and 15 other NHL teams. April 12 is the official first day of hockey's postseason, so we have about one month until we get there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blackhhawk up.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC