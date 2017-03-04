Campbell's late goal leads Blackhawks...

Campbell's late goal leads Blackhawks over Predators 5-3

19 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Brian Campbell scored with 1:05 remaining to lead the Chicago Blackhawks over the Nashville Predators 5-3 for their seventh straight win. Chicago Blackhawks left wing Artemi Panarin, of Russia, moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators defenseman Mattias Ekholm, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Chicago, IL

