Byron scores with 9 seconds left, Habs spoil Subban's return
Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban salutes fans of his former team prior to facing the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Montreal. Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban salutes fans of his former team prior to facing the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC