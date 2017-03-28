Bruins recall McIntyre from AHL on emergency basis
But then, just a couple of hours before their game with the Nashville Predators, the B's announced they'd recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from the AHL on an emergency basis. It's not yet clear why McIntyre was recalled.
