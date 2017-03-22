Bozak scores go-ahead goal in Toronto...

Bozak scores go-ahead goal in Toronto win over Bruins

4 hrs ago Read more: The China Post

Tyler Bozak scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with less than two minutes left and the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday night. The win pulled the Maple Leafs within one point of the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division.

