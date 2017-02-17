Zucker has 2 goals, assist as Wild be...

Zucker has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Predators 5-2

Jason Zucker scored two goals and added an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Nashville Predators 5-2 on Saturday night. Mikael Granlund and Mikko Koivu each had a goal and assist, and Eric Staal scored into an empty net as the Western Conference-leading Wild surpassed last season's total with their 39th win.

