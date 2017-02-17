Wild welcomes Nashville back from bye with 5-2 victory
The first year of the so-called "bye week" has coaches raging across the NHL, particularly because teams coming off of them have won three of 19 games to date. The Nashville Predators came off its five-day break Saturday and didn't even have the chance to practice Friday because they had to fly to Minnesota.
