Rinne stops 31 shots, Predators beat Oilers 2-0

19 hrs ago

Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for his 42nd career shutout, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist to help Nashville win for the second time in three games.

