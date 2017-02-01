Rinne stops 31 shots, Predators beat Oilers 2-0
Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots for his 42nd career shutout, leading the Nashville Predators to a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. Viktor Arvidsson and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist to help Nashville win for the second time in three games.
