Predators rally from 3-goal deficit to beat Stars 5-3

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen , of Finland, blocks a shot as teammate Jordie Benn reaches for the rebound along with Nashville Predators right wing James Neal and defenseman Yannick Weber , of Switzerland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. less Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen , of Finland, blocks a shot as teammate Jordie Benn reaches for the rebound along with Nashville Predators right wing James Neal and defenseman Yannick Weber , ... more Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg , of Sweden, celebrates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.