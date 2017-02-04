Predators activate Josi from IR, assign Ribeiro to AHL
The Nashville Predators announced on Saturday afternoon that veteran forward Mike Ribeiro has been assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, just one day after the team placed him on waivers after he had been a healthy scratch the past three games and requested a trade from the team. While Ribeiro is on his way to the AHL, the Predators are getting one of their top defenseman back after activating Roman Josi from injured reserve.
