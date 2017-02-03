Petr Mrazek records first shutout of season for Red Wings
Petr Mrazek recorded his first shutout of the season Saturday while keeping his perfect career record vs. the Nashville Predators intact. Mrazek made 42 saves and the Red Wings won their second straight game by beating the Predators 1-0 at Bridgestone Arena.
