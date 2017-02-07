NHL's goal problem has goalies wearing smaller pants; is equipment next?
Since teams averaged 4.01 goals in 1981-82 - that was the second-highest number since the league's formative years - scoring has proven to be been more and more difficult. Although scoring is up slightly this year after declining in four of the past five years, the 2.77 average number of goals per team is still a long way from that aforementioned 4.01 of 35 seasons ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC