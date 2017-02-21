NHL trade deadline: Patrick Eaves' ca...

NHL trade deadline: Patrick Eaves' career year will continue with Ducks

Patrick Eaves is having a career year in his 11th NHL season, and it appears he'll get a chance to extend it into the playoffs. The Ducks acquired the veteran right wing from the Stars on Friday for a conditional 2017 second-round pick, adding a low-cost scoring option to the mix without subracting from their roster.

