NHL roundup: recap, scores, notes for every game played on February 23
The Nashville Predators' right winger registered his second straight hat trick, lifting his team to a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, while Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen each bagged two assists.
