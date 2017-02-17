NHL | Hartnell to return to Jackets a...

NHL | Hartnell to return to Jackets after scary crash

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

When Blue Jackets trainer Mike Vogt reached injured veteran Scott Hartnell on the ice last Monday in a game against the New York Rangers, he started with the typical first question with any diagnosis. Hartnell, writhing in pain after a high-speed, full-frontal collision with the end boards, moaned an answer that's now good for a giggle in the Blue Jackets dressing room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb 13 Phartoni 3
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,528 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC