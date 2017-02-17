NHL | Hartnell to return to Jackets after scary crash

When Blue Jackets trainer Mike Vogt reached injured veteran Scott Hartnell on the ice last Monday in a game against the New York Rangers, he started with the typical first question with any diagnosis. Hartnell, writhing in pain after a high-speed, full-frontal collision with the end boards, moaned an answer that's now good for a giggle in the Blue Jackets dressing room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.