NHL Capsules

" Seth Jones took a drop pass from Brandon Dubinsky and wired a high slap shot past Petr Mrazek 3:22 into overtime, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night.Dubinsky and Cam Atkinson also scored for the Blue Jackets, who had dropped two in a row and four of five. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 24 shots.

