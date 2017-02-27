Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals Preview: A hat trick of hat tricks?
Former Predator coach Barry Trotz and the Washington Capitals are in Nashville to take on former Capital draft pick Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators in a battle of familiar faces tonight. The Capitals lead the NHL in points with 89. They are 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, and are coming off a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC