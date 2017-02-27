Nashville Predators Top Line Continues To Impress

After putting up 22 points during a successful four game home stand, the Predators top line of Ryan Johansen , Filip Forsberg , and Viktor Arvidsson has been incredible. No doubt much of that is due to Forsberg's recent goal explosion, having scored eight goals in four games, but if you ask the Predators players and coaches, it's more than just one guy.

