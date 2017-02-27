Nashville Predators Top Line Continues To Impress
After putting up 22 points during a successful four game home stand, the Predators top line of Ryan Johansen , Filip Forsberg , and Viktor Arvidsson has been incredible. No doubt much of that is due to Forsberg's recent goal explosion, having scored eight goals in four games, but if you ask the Predators players and coaches, it's more than just one guy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb 13
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC