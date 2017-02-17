Gameday: Predators at Blue Jackets
Nashville Predators, 27-21-8, 62 points, 4th Central, 7th East @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 37-15-5, 79 points, 3rd Metro, 3rd East Joey makes his return to Columbus for the first time since he was traded to Nashville last season. It'll be bittersweet because I loved Johansen, but I would make that trade again for Seth Jones every single day of the week.
