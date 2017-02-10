Florida Panthers score 4 in 2nd perio...

Florida Panthers score 4 in 2nd period, beat Predators 7-4

Saturday

Nick Bjugstad and Vincent Trocheck scored 29 seconds apart in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 on Saturday. Jaromir Jagr also scored for the 1,899th point of his NHL career as the Panthers kicked off a five-game trip by scoring four goals in the second.

