First NHL game in Philadelphia set stage for Hutton's career
In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton blocks a shot during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. Backing up one game for the Philadelphia Flyers seven years ago set the stage for Hutton's career as an NHL goaltender.
