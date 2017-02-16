EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood Hoping to Go on Hockey Date With Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Carrie Underwood on the red carpet at the GRAMMYs in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she opened up about her new duet with Keith Urban -- and wanting to double date with Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman! "I invited them to hockey games! I always am like, 'You guys should come!'" Underwood revealed of her plans to get Urban and Kidman together with her and her husband, Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher.
