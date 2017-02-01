Conor Sheary to miss 4-6 weeks with upper-body injury

Penguins forward Conor Sheary has an upper-body injury and will miss approximately 4-6 weeks, coach Mike Sullivan said after practice Wednesday afternoon at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Sheary was presumably injured during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators at PPG Paints Arena, although he played 16:52 and tallied an assist.

