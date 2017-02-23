Carrie Underwood duets with her son Isaiah

Carrie Underwood may be taking a break from her career, but the country star is still enjoying sing-alongs in the auto with her adorable son, Isaiah, who turns 2 on February 27. At the end of the clip, the mom and seven-time Grammy Award victor cheers her son on for his performance. The son of Underwood and her husband, Nashville Predators player Mike Fisher , Isaiah will celebrate his second birthday on February 27. The couple's son turns two on February 27. "He plays hockey, so sometimes he gets bruises or cuts on his face and stuff like that", the singer told InStyle .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.