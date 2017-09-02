Bantering Points: 2/9/17

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Blueshirt Banter

For the first time in nearly forty-eight hours, there will be Rangers hockey on tonight, as the team continues it's home stand against the Nashville Predators. Nashville has been in consistent team of late, as the team has gone 3-2-1 over their last six games in the midst of a roster shake up, as the team replaced Mike Ribeiro with Vernon Fiddler.

