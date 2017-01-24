Wild's Jordan Schroeder finally seeing his hard work pay off
Jordan Schroeder had about 20 minutes to mentally prepare for an increased role in the Wild's game Sunday against the Nashville Predators. With Mikko Koivu battling the flu, coach Bruce Boudreau had Schroeder center the second line in his place, flanked by the red-hot duo of Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec '16
|fan
|2
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC